25 Aug 2026
Veterinary professionals and MSD Animal Health parasiticide experts will check pets for signs of fleas and ticks and discuss lifestyle and local exposure risks at each event.
Image: Chalabala / Adobe Stock
An animal health company has launched a vet-led roadshow across the UK to encourage tailored parasite protection conversations for dog owners.
MSD Animal Health has announced The Big Pet Parasite Check, a nationwide roadshow of pop-up veterinary stations offering free personalised parasite risk assessments and one-to-one flea and tick checks with veterinary professionals at a range of dog-friendly events over the coming months.
The pop-ups will visit the following events through the remainder of the summer and the autumn:
MSD said the campaign will make practical, veterinary-led advice easier to access and address common misconceptions about parasite risk.
Pet owners who take part will receive personalised risk profiles for their dogs as well as complimentary gift bags featuring further information on parasite protection and pet care.
Sian Stockford, veterinary technical lead of MSD Animal Health’s Companion Animal Business Unit, said: “Many pet owners are surprised to learn that parasite risk is not the same for every pet. Lifestyle, environment and behaviour can all influence exposure to fleas, ticks and worms.
“The Big Pet Parasite Check has been created to bring those conversations into the real world, helping owners better understand their pet’s individual risk and encouraging them to seek tailored advice from their veterinary practice.
“By meeting pet owners at events across the UK, we hope to educate why parasite protection should be considered all year round and that veterinary teams are best placed to provide personalised recommendations.”