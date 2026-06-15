15 Jun 2026
New figures have indicated that fewer than one in 100 dog theft incidents lead to criminal charges being brought.
Charlotte Inness, founder of VetMedi.co.uk
A vet has urged owners to ensure their pets’ microchip information is current after new research indicated fewer than 1% of dog theft incidents lead to criminal charges.
Data released to coincide with National Microchipping Month showed only seven out of more than 1,000 cases resulted in either a charge or court summons.
More than four in 10 (44.6%) cases were also closed without a suspect ever being identified, according to the analysis released by VetMedi.co.uk
The platform’s founder, vet Charlotte Inness, warned that proving ownership if a stolen dog is recovered would be “nearly impossible” without an up-to-date microchip record.
She said: “A microchip is only as good as the data linked to it. The emotional impact of losing a pet to theft is catastrophic. It’s similar to a bereavement without closure.
“Taking five minutes this month to log online and update your phone number or address is the single most effective safety net you can give your dog.”
The warning, which follows previous Battersea research that found 72% of microchips contained out-of-date information, is based on data from three police force areas – Merseyside, the West Midlands and West Yorkshire – which are estimated to be home to around a million pet dogs between them.
Out of 1,111 cases recorded between January 2021 and December last year, just seven resulted in a charge or court summons, equating to a prosecution rate of just 0.63%.
The rate dropped even further, to 0.45%, in West Yorkshire where charges were brought in just three out of 665 cases.
French bulldogs and Staffordshire bull terriers were the most commonly targeted breeds, with 51 and 40 cases respectively.
But Dr Inness argued other measures, including using a collar with an identity tag showing owners’ surname and phone number plus additional home security, were needed too.
She said: “Criminals have become incredibly brazen, actively breaking into homes and using violence in public spaces to rip dogs away from their owners. It is a high-reward, low-risk enterprise for them.”