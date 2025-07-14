14 Jul 2025
This year’s event will be held from 6 to 7 November and will feature a new research stream as well as see the return of the ‘Controversies’ and ‘Joined Up Thinking’ sessions.
A new “Back to the Future” stream exploring the latest cutting-edge research is set to be the highlight of this year’s Emergency and Critical Care (ECC) Congress.
Tickets are on sale for the event, which will be held on 6 and 7 November at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.Vets Now has announced the programme for the congress, which will include up to 77 hours of CPD, split between seven streams including advanced nursing, ECC essentials and interactive case conversations.
The lineup for 2025 features 35 speakers, including UC Davis criticalist Helen Philip, senior RVN Matt Rendle and ECC specialist Elle Haskey.Delegates will be able to access recordings of the sessions – which cover foundational content through to advanced material for specialists – to revisit at their leisure.
Vets Now Manchester clinical director Simon Hagley said: “We’ve built this year’s programme around delegate feedback, bringing back favourites like our ‘Controversies’ and ‘Joined Up Thinking’ sessions.”
The ECC specialist added that new content at the congress “reflects the evolving landscape of ECC such as antimicrobial theory and practice, discussion panels on important consensus statements, and a stream looking at cutting edge medical developments and treatment modalities”.
Vets Now head of clinical nursing standards Racheal Marshall added: “Our goal is to create a dynamic, interactive learning environment.
“From practical workshops to non-clinical sessions on well-being and communication, we’re equipping delegates with the tools they need to thrive in high-pressure ECC settings.”
The ECC 2025 congress programme is open to all veterinary professionals, from vets and nurses to students and graduates.
Attendees can find more information about the programme and register for tickets at Vets Now’s official website.