10 Nov 2022
Louise Newman has taken charge of the charity’s flagship animal hospital in London.
Louise Newman with Blue Cross director of veterinary services, Paul Manktelow.
An RVN has been appointed by Blue Cross to lead its flagship animal hospital in London – becoming the first vet nurse to take on the role in the charity’s 125-year history.
Louise Newman – who joined Blue Cross as a night nurse in 2006 – has taken charge of its Victoria-based animal hospital, which opened in 1906 and is thought to be the first of its kind in the world.
Over the years, Miss Newman gained experience in roles as a nurse leader, volunteer coordinator and practice manager, and, in her new role, is responsible for overseeing day-to-day veterinary services, support services (including client engagement and communications), the hospital budget, and overall clinical decisions.
Of her appointment, Miss Newman said: “It’s the love of animals that motivated me to join the veterinary nurse profession, but it’s my love of people that has kept me here.
“I’ve always wanted to act as a role model and to coach and develop a team. I’ve got a real passion for customer service, which comes from working alongside my mother in a family-run business, and I’ve always wanted to do the best for people.”
Paul Manktelow, director of veterinary services at Blue Cross, said: “Louise is a great example of incredible talent within the veterinary nurse profession. It’s a role with very strong transferable skills around communication, compassion and the ability to get things done.
“I think vet nurses are very well positioned to understand the challenges in the profession and make practical steps to protect the well-being of the team, while ensuring the service meets the highest welfare standards.”