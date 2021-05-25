25 May 2021
RVN Clare Burrows, from Lancaster Vets in Bowerham, has completed an advanced certificate in feline behaviour through the International Society of Feline Medicine.
Clare Burrows with her International Society of Feline Medicine advanced certificate in feline behaviour and eleven-year-old cat, Millie.
A caring Lancaster-based VN is sharing her knowledge and experience to help owners better understand their cat’s unique nature and needs to keep them healthy and happy.
RVN Clare Burrows works at Lancaster Vets in Bowerham – the first practice in the area to earn International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) Cat Friendly Clinic status thanks to its cat-only consult rooms and kennels, waiting room facilities with elevated shelves for cat carriers and training in how team members handle cats.
She has now completed an advanced certificate in feline behaviour through the ISFM.
Mrs Burrows – who has worked at Lancaster Vets for eight years, has always been passionate about cats, and enjoys advising clients about cats’ individual problems and how to manage them – said: “There is something about cat behaviour that has always fascinated me, as they are very unique characters that require a much different way of being handled than dogs.
“Our aim here is to ensure we provide the best possible care for our patients and an excellent service for our clients, so it is important to keep on improving our knowledge and training.
“Completing the certificate enabled me to learn a lot about their behavioural traits and educate owners about their pets, from when they are kittens to old age.”
Mrs Burrows continued: “Because cats become stressed in practices, owners often avoid coming to the vets, which is not good for their pet’s health and well-being, and it means they are more difficult for vets and nurses to handle.
“With a bit of training and advice on how to handle their cats at home, as well as the best carriers to transport them in, it can make coming to the vets much less stressful.”