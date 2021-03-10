Unfit to practise

Cerys Jones, chairing the committee and speaking on its behalf, said: “The committee was satisfied that the sentence imposed on X, which included X being subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until 2025, resulted in the profession of veterinary nurses being brought into disrepute and, in the committee’s judgement, public confidence in the profession would be undermined if the committee did not find that the conviction rendered X unfit to practise as a veterinary nurse.”