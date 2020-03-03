3 Mar 2020
Vet training in the country is poor, with surgeries such as spaying and neutering not being taught, and gas anaesthesia unavailable to animals.
A newly qualified RVN is taking on a challenging new role in Vietnam at an animal rights organisation, which will see the opening of its first veterinary training centre and clinic.
Lou Southgate of Millennium Vets in Braintree, Essex, qualified from the College of Animal Welfare in January and has been appointed director of operations at Vietnam Animal Aid and Rescue, which has a rescue shelter and farm sanctuary in Hoi An.
Miss Southgate, who leaves for Vietnam on 4 May, said: “My role will see me doing many things – fund-raising, marketing, human resources, vet nursing and more, but our main focus right now is to open a veterinary clinic in Da Nang.
“This will be the first veterinary clinic combined with a training centre of international standards. Unfortunately, veterinary training in Vietnam is poor, diagnostics are extremely limited and surgeries, such as spays and castrations, are not taught.
“Vietnam Animal Aid and Rescue has struggled over the years to get proper veterinary help, which makes this project so vital.”
Miss Southgate continued: “At the moment, gas anaesthesia is not available to animals in Vietnam, nor is dental equipment. These things we take for granted in the UK will make such a difference to animals in countries like Vietnam.
“We will be the first practice in this country to develop these protocols and implement them in the veterinary industry. Alongside this, we aim to have a fully functioning theatre, laboratory and x-ray.”
Miss Southgate is hoping to take as many donations with her to Vietnam as possible and is asking practices to get in touch if they have anything they would like to donate.
To donate, or for information on volunteering opportunities, email Miss Southgate at [email protected]