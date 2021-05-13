13 May 2021
Aimed at all VNs and SVNs, submissions should be less than five minutes long and clearly demonstrate an everyday task in veterinary nursing.
Images © Monkey Business and Tartila / Adobe Stock
Vet nurses and student VNs are being invited to submit videos for a chance to win up to £50 in high street vouchers.
Training-Progress, which offers in-practice training management systems, has launched the competition to showcase videos it thinks would make a great learning resource.
The competition is aimed at all VNs and SVNs. Submissions should be less than five minutes long and clearly demonstrate an everyday task in veterinary nursing.
The video should be introduced with a list of expected learner outcomes someone would be able to fulfil after watching the video.
Laura Shaw, development consultant at Training-Progress, said: “During these difficult times, student nurses have been creating training videos to demonstrate their skills and also to train their student mentees in the essentials of veterinary nursing. We believe these videos will be fantastic training resource for their practices that should be harnessed for use by future trainees.
“Training-Progress is a training management system and our clients benefit from being able to manage their team member training programmes. We hope they will be tapping into this fantastic resource.”
First prize is a £50 high street voucher and runners-up will receive £10 high street vouchers.
For terms and conditions, and to enter, visit Training-Progress’ website.
Entries close at 5pm on Friday 30 July 2021.