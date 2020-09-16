16 Sept 2020
“We felt the personalities of all three dogs came through so beautifully in Steph’s picture… we are delighted to declare her the winner” – Sabrina Jordan of Krka.
The winning picture: Steph Summers’ three rescue dogs enjoying the countryside.
A snap of RVN Steph Summers’ three rescue dogs having fun has been selected as the winner of the Prinocate “Happy Place” competition.
Miss Summers, who works at Oban Veterinary Surgery, took the picture of her three dogs – bull lurcher Blue, lurcher Little Red and Romanian cross-breed Alfie – in the countryside near Oban. She has won £500 of Amazon vouchers.
The competition was launched in June by Krka to celebrate the launch of its broad-spectrum, prescription-only spot-on parasiticide Prinocate.
Miss Summers said: “Lockdown gave me an opportunity to spend more time training the boys and taking pictures of them, and there’s no doubt their happy place is the big outdoors. I was over the moon to hear I’d won the competition.”
Krka brand manager for the UK, Sabrina Jordan, said: “We’re all in the business of keeping pets happy and the fantastic response we received to the Prinocate Happy Place competition shows just how much we enjoy being with our pets.
“Having fun with them is good for them – but it also does us a power of good, especially in this difficult year. Thank you to everyone who took the time to snap their chums and send us a picture. We thoroughly enjoyed looking at each and every one, and choosing the winner was almost impossible.
“We felt the personalities of all three dogs came through so beautifully in Steph’s picture, though, so we are delighted to declare her the winner.”