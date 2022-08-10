10 Aug 2022
The RCVS has held its first VN Day in three years to celebrate the achievement of more than 130 veterinary nurses and formally welcome newly qualified vet nurses to the register.
The event – held on 28 July – was hosted at the University of Manchester’s Whitworth Hall, with formal proceedings starting with a welcome address from VN council chairperson Matthew Rendle.
Mr Rendle congratulated the VNs and outlined the landmark achievements the profession had made over the past couple of years, including celebrating its 60th anniversary, welcoming the 20,000th VN on to the register and launching a Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Nursing.
He then led the newly qualified veterinary nurses through their professional declaration, before inviting each VN on to the stage to receive a scroll.
RCVS senior vice-president Kate Richards followed up with a speech that encouraged collaboration and making connections with fellow veterinary professionals.
The keynote speech was given by former VN council chairperson Andrea Jeffery, with a talk that explored the reason she had asked “why?” throughout her career and the various paths that questioning how things were done had taken her on.
Mr Rendle said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome so many VNs on to the register and to celebrate those who have passed an advanced qualification. Being a veterinary nurse is something I’m extremely proud of and I hope everyone who attended today has left with the same feelings of pride in their achievements.
“One of my favourite parts of VN Day is hearing everyone take their professional declaration together and I felt honoured to be able to lead our most recent cohort of new VNs through their declaration. It was a great opportunity to meet so many veterinary nursing colleagues in person and I’m confident the future of the veterinary nursing community is in extremely safe hands.”
The next VN Day event will be held on 19 August in Oxford.