9 Sept 2026
Fourth annual event attracted more than 24 local businesses and charities.
Border Vets dog show - SVN Brodie Knox and husband Finlay with Labrador Nala.
A Scottish vet practice has raised more than £3,000 for charity with a dog show.
Border Vets, which has practices in Galashiels and Selkirk, hosted its fourth annual “Dogs Day Out”.
The event featured its highest number of participating local businesses and charities to date with more than 24 in attendance.
It raised £1,510.29 for Vetlife, with VetPartners matching the total for an overall donation of £3,020.58.
Clinical director Jim Ross said: “We are absolutely thrilled with how our fourth Dogs Day Out went. It really was our biggest and best event yet, and seeing so many local businesses, charities, dog owners and their pets come together made the day incredibly special.
“Raising £1,510.29 for Vetlife was fantastic and knowing that VetPartners has matched our fundraising means we have been able to raise more than £3,000 for such an important charity.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported us and helped make Dogs Day Out 2026 such a memorable day. We’re already looking forward to doing it all again.”