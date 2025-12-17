17 Dec 2025
Our Special Friends supports pet owners and provides company to people experiencing illness, bereavement or loneliness.
A vet-led charity that champions animal companionship has launched a Christmas donation appeal.
West Suffolk-based charity Our Special Friends delivers a range of animal companionship support services for people experiencing illness, bereavement, loneliness or other struggles.
It offers support – such as with veterinary fees and access to vet care – to keep pets united with their owners, and volunteers help owners with services such as dog-walking and arranging regular therapeutic visits with their own dogs to individuals at home.
The charity said it has supported more than 650 vulnerable people in Suffolk so far this year, but with rising demand for its services and increasing financial pressures, it has launched its Gift of Companionship Appeal this Christmas.
Vet Belinda Johnston, who founded the charity in 2012, said: “For many people – particularly those facing tough times – the bond they share with their pet is a lifeline. We see this every day: people who have lost a partner, individuals isolated by illness or age, and those whose beloved animals provide their only source of comfort, connection and routine.
“For these individuals, maintaining that bond is essential to their well-being. But, right now, as demand grows, a lack of funds is putting our future at risk.
“That’s why we’re asking local people to help us protect these precious relationships – this Christmas and into the future.
“Please support our Gift of Companionship Appeal to help us continue offering animal companionship to those who need it this Christmas – and beyond.”
Donations can be made via the charity’s website, where a short video showcasing the charity’s work can also be viewed.