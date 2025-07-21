21 Jul 2025
Senior clinicians and academics are among the speakers taking part in the new programme this autumn.
A new online pet food CPD course aimed at veterinary professionals is set to be launched this autumn.
The Pet Food and Nutrition for Veterinary Professionals programme, which organisers say will offer 20 hours of CPD, will run from 6 October to 4 December.
The course is being run by the industry group UK Pet Food in collaboration with The Webinar Vet, and discounted early bird places are available until 15 August.
It is said to be open to all veterinary professionals, including both surgeons and RVNs, as well as students.
The course features a range of on-demand modules covering pet food and nutrition fundamentals, pet obesity, legislation, raw diets and client communication.
It also includes three live Q&A sessions held on 23 October, 6 November, and 3 December.
Participants in those sessions are expected to include the University of Liverpool’s Royal Canin professor of small animal medicine Alex German, Instinct Pet Food’s senior director of scientific affairs Susan Wynn and BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux.
UK Pet Food’s head of science and education, Sarah Hormozi, said: “This course is about helping veterinary professionals critically evaluate the science behind pet nutrition.
“We’ve worked with board-certified veterinary nutritionists, academics, industry experts, and veterinary associations to develop a resource that supports everyday clinical conversations – giving the veterinary community practical tools and confidence to talk about pet food and nutrition with clarity and credibility.”
Ticket registration and the course’s complete schedule can be found here.