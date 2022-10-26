26 Oct 2022
Jo Oakden has been co-opted to fill a vacant seat on the board. She joins 11 other Vetlife trustees, including fellow RVN Robyn Lowe.
Jo Oakden.
A former BVNA president and chairperson of VN Futures has become the second vet nurse to join Vetlife’s board of trustees, it has announced.
Jo Oakden has been coopted to fill a vacant seat on the board.
She joins 11 other Vetlife trustees, including fellow RVN Robyn Lowe, who was elected as the first VN to join the board in September following changes the charity had made to its Articles of Association.
After graduating as an RVN from the RVC in 2008, Mrs Oakden has worked in a variety of roles, including head nurse, practice manager, clinical coach and clinical lead. She was also BVNA president and chaired VN Futures in 2021.
Mrs Oakden said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been coopted on to the Vetlife board.
“The change to Vetlife’s articles was a monumental step for veterinary nurses, with the recognition as an integral part of the veterinary team. I am incredibly proud to be able to share my skills and experience with the board.”
Vetlife president Graham Dick said: “It is especially gratifying for Vetlife to have had a wide variety of candidates willing to give their time to the benefit of others, each of whom could have brought value to the activities of the charity’s board of trustees.
“The long tunnel of the pandemic may be behind us, but for many, the light ahead is still distant and the dedicated work of all those involved with Vetlife, including its trustees, is needed more than ever.
“I have no doubt that Jo’s breadth of experience across the veterinary nursing field will bring a further valued addition to the board.”