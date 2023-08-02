2 Aug 2023
New figures show contacts to the veterinary charity’s helpline are up around 11% so far this year, though the rate of increase has slowed in recent months.
Veterinary professionals are being urged to get active in aid of one of the sector’s most prominent charities as part of a new-look campaign.
The plea from Vetlife came as new figures revealed contacts to its helpline are continuing to rise, though more slowly than in the first part of 2023.
The charity has unveiled its new Active October initiative, which it hopes will encourage professionals to support its work this autumn.
The project, formerly known as the Veterinary Month of Movement, invites both individuals and teams to develop their own challenges to help raise funds.
Vetlife spokesperson Eve Ritchie said: “The links between physical activity and mental health are well documented.
“Active October is the perfect opportunity to get your friends and colleagues together to boost your well-being and raise some much-needed funds for our charity.”
The launch of Active October follows a period of several months in which Vetlife has faced what it described as “unprecedented” demand for its services.
In June, it revealed that contacts to its helpline had risen by more than 50% during the first three months of this year, compared with 2022.
Latest figures up to the end of July show the year-on-year increase has slowed to around 11% with 2,268 contacts in 2023 compared with 2,042 last year.
However, the overall trend means the year-end total could still exceed the record of 3,921 contacts received during the Covid year of 2020.
Vetlife also expects the cost of its services to exceed £1 million for the first time this year.
More information about Active October is available on the Vetlife website, while fund-raising queries can also be emailed to [email protected]
The Vetlife Helpline can be reached 24 hours a day by telephoning 0303 040 2551 or via anonymous email.