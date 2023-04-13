13 Apr 2023
Applications will close next month, with new board members due to take up their roles in the autumn.
Applications have opened for veterinary professionals and supporters to put themselves forward to join Vetlife’s board of trustees.
The 12-member body manages the charity, which offers emotional and financial support, with members required to attend four board meetings a year and represent the organisation at events.
Would-be candidates must be a vet or an RVN, a Vetlife member or friend of Vetlife, live in the UK and have a “good working knowledge of the profession”.
Current trustee Jo Oakden, who joined the board last October, said: “Becoming a Vetlife trustee has significantly increased my awareness of the incredible work this charity does.
“I feel honoured to be able to have a role as part of the board helping to ensure the sustainability and longevity of the charity to continue to support fellow professionals when they need it most.
“It has been a rewarding and humbling experience – highlighting the many challenges faced, but being able to be part of something that can work towards supporting individuals to overcome those challenges.”
Mrs Oakden added: “The board is an incredibly passionate and compassionate group of individuals, all with aligned values to make a positive difference to those who need support.”
Applications close at 5pm on 18 May, with interviews expected to be held remotely in mid-June. Successful applicants will be formally appointed at the charity’s annual meeting in London on 7 September.
Further details of how to apply are available in the membership section of the Vetlife website, or by emailing [email protected]