26 Nov 2026
Volunteers are asked to complete a short questionnaire followed by an online focus group discussion.
Image: Tatyana Gladskih / Adobe Stock
Veterinary professionals working in small animal clinical practice have been invited to participate in a nutrition-focused research study.
Principal researcher and RVN Rachel Lumbis, a PhD candidate in veterinary companion animal sciences at the University of Glasgow, is investigating the nutrition-related knowledge, attitudes, skills, confidence and educational experiences of UK veterinary professionals.
She is calling on UK-based vets and RVNs, qualified for between two and 10 years, to complete a five-minute screening questionnaire.
Select respondents will then be invited to participate in a profession-specific online focus group discussion, estimated to last up to 90 minutes.
A £50 charitable donation will also be made to Vetlife for each focus group held as part of the study.
Mrs Lumbis said: “By identifying strengths and gaps in undergraduate nutrition education and preparedness for evidence-based nutrition practice, the findings will inform the development of curricula, continuing professional development and professional guidance to better equip veterinary professionals to deliver effective nutritional care.”
The questionnaire and further information about the project can be found online.