6 Aug 2026
Fewer than one in 10 survey participants checked their destination’s disease status before travelling, according to new charity-commissioned research
A veterinary charity has urged UK holidaymakers to ensure they are aware of the threat from rabies before heading abroad this summer.
Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) has warned of “significant gaps” in public understanding of the disease, after new research found just 8% of Britons checked their destination’s disease status before travelling.
Through its Think Rabies Before You Travel campaign, the group is asking for tourists to check rabies risks, act cautiously around unfamiliar animals and seek urgent medical help following any potential exposure.
WVS founder and chief executive Luke Gamble said: “Checking the rabies risk at your destination and getting vaccinated should be as routine a part of preparing to travel as checking your passport or packing suncream.
“It’s equally important that travellers know how to behave around animals abroad and what to do if they’re exposed.
“Any contact with a stray or wild animal should be taken seriously and treatment sought immediately.
“Until rabies is eliminated, we must ensure travellers have the knowledge to protect themselves and their families.”
The new drive to raise awareness is being supported by the family of Yorkshire grandmother Yvonne Ford, who died in June last year having contracted rabies after being scratched by a stray dog while on holiday in Morocco.
The survey of around 2,000 adults, carried out by Censuswide, found 49% of participants didn’t know rabies could be transmitted through a bite from an infected animal, rising to 61% for an infected animal licking an open wound or scratch.
More than three-quarters (78%) were also unaware the disease is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear while barely one in four (26.4%) checked their destination’s vaccination requirements before travelling.
Dr Gamble said: “There’s a tendency to think rabies is only a risk for travellers heading off the beaten track.
‘In reality, it’s one of the world’s most widespread infectious diseases and is present in many of our most popular holiday destinations.
“Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal – but it’s entirely preventable with the right precautions.”