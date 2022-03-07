7 Mar 2022
Charlotte Bunyan becomes the first to complete the Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing, having started with Askham Bryan College in 2019.
Askham Bryan College student Charlotte Bunyan, who has achieved the VetSkill Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing.
VetSkill has announced the first student has completed its Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing.
Charlotte Bunyan started on the programme with Askham Bryan College when it began in 2019.
She said: “I completed the course over two years, I have really enjoyed it. There were tough times through COVID-19, but the support and dedication of the tutors was amazing.
“I have been nursing for 21 years and to achieve my qualification, and be on the register of the RCVS, is absolutely amazing, a dream come true.”
VetSkill, which began offering the qualification in September 2019, has 25 centres delivering the diploma and more than 1,800 students.
Emily Smith, further education coordinator at Askham Bryan, said: “Using a weekly release design enables learners to apply their learning quickly, strengthening their understanding and cementing their knowledge and skills.
“We offer a structured yet flexible pastoral programme, tailored to meet the needs of individual learners. Developing autonomous professionals and delivering with purpose is part of our DNA, and this extends beyond the classroom.”
Based near Cambridge, VetSkill is an awarding organisation that offers a range of regulated qualifications at centres across the UK.
Greg Warman, chairman of VetSkill, said: “I would like to congratulate Charlotte on her achievement. I hope Charlotte enjoys a bright future as a Registered Veterinary Nurse.”