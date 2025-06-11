11 Jun 2025
Organisation says it is growing its qualifications portfolio with addition of course for learners assisting vets in care of companion animals undergoing sedation or anaesthesia.
Image: VetSkill
VetSkill has announced an additional qualification for its growing portfolio, with a VTEC Level 2 covering anaesthesia monitoring.
The VetSkill VTEC Level 2 Certificate in Assisting Veterinary Surgeons in Monitoring Anaesthetised and Sedated Companion Animals has been designed for learners working in veterinary care environments where they assist vets.
Leanne Ashford, qualifications manager at VetSkill, said: “This contemporary and robust provision perfectly complements VetSkill’s existing suite of regulated qualifications that provide training and development for veterinary support staff.
“This qualification will help to further recognise and reward those involved in this essential role, supporting the wider veterinary team.”
VetSkill said the units contained within its exciting new qualification had been rigorously developed to include the essentials for working within the sector legally, professionally and ethically.
They have also been designed to support development of theoretical knowledge, complemented by the necessary practical skills and techniques.
