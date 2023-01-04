4 Jan 2023
Hannah Dow, who started training in 2020, has become the first learner to achieve an overall distinction in the VetSkill qualification.
RVN Hannah Dow.
A vet nurse has become the first to achieve a distinction for the VetSkill Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing, the awarding organisation has shared.
RVN Hannah Dow of Medivet Sidcup, who trained at the College of Animal Welfare (CAW), has become the first learner to be awarded an overall distinction grade in the qualification.
Miss Dow, who started the course in June 2020, said: “After starting the level 3 diploma during the pandemic, the past two years have been beyond intense, but incredibly rewarding. I’m thankful I can now say I love what I do every day.”
VetSkill said Miss Dow had been supported by an excellent team of lecturers at the college, and achieving an overall distinction for the veterinary nursing qualification demonstrates aptitude and skill, as well as sustained effort and commitment from learners.
Leanne Ashford, qualifications manager at VetSkill, said: “As we start to see more VetSkill learners qualify and enter the sector as regulated professionals, we hope to see an increased number attain overall distinction grades. Again, we congratulate Hannah on this magnificent achievement and wish her all the best as a registered veterinary nurse.”
Head of veterinary studies at CAW Nina De Franco added: “We are immensely proud of her [Miss Dow’s] achievement, and wish to thank Hannah and Medivet Sidcup for their motivation and drive for success – the symbiotic relationship of student, training practice and college has clearly been effective.”
VetSkill veterinary and animal care qualifications are offered at CAW, as well as other centres across the UK. More information is available online.