28 Sept 2022
The qualifications were launched in 2019 as the next achievable step for students who have completed their Level 3, choosing surgical, medical or practice nurse as their area of special interest.
Clare Lackenby.
An RVN is celebrating after becoming the first student to complete a Level 5 Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing – Practice Nurse with VetSkill, the awarding organisation has shared.
Clare Lackenby studied at Askham Bryan College to complete the qualification, which allows her to join the VetSkill Suitably Qualified Person Register for companion animals.
VetSkill launched the qualifications in 2019 as the next achievable step for students who have completed their level 3, choosing surgical, medical or practice nurse as their area of special interest, with the potential for more special interest areas in the future.
Miss Lackenby, of Galedin Veterinary in Berwick-upon-Tweed, said: “I am ecstatic to be included in the first cohort of advanced nursing students.
“This qualification has equipped me with the knowledge to lead a team and correctly assess the competency of students in my practice, which, as a clinical supervisor, I have found invaluable.”
Sam Double, VetSkill’s deputy chief executive, said: “This suite of qualifications was developed for nurses in practice desiring qualifications focused on mastery of skills, alongside academic achievement as an equivalent to the veterinary technician specialist scheme in the US.
“It is a credit to both Askham Bryan and Clare to achieve this qualification during such a challenging period in veterinary practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”