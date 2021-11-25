25 Nov 2021
The free series will take place on 9 and 16 December, and aims to support VNs in taking a greater role in neutering – with top-class speakers as well as festive fun.
A two-part webinar series has been announced by Virbac to support veterinary nurses in taking on a greater role in neutering.
The series – taking place in December – follows clarification from Virbac that Suprelorin, the non-surgical alternative for neutering dogs male dogs, may be implanted by RVNs under the direction of a veterinary surgeon under Schedule 3 of the Veterinary Surgeons Act.
The two-part series will feature “top class speakers, as well as some light-hearted Christmas fun”.
The first webinar – “The science of canine castration and practical tips for clinics” – will be presented by Michelle Kutzler and Nicola Lakeman on Thursday 9 December at 7:30pm, and followed by an online mixology course.
The second webinar – “Behaviour in post-pandemic puppies and practical tips for clinics” – will be presented by Stephanie Hedges and Ms Lakeman on Thursday 16 December at 7:30pm. The webinar will be followed by Virbac’s first “Quizmas”, hosted by former Love Islander Chris Taylor.
Vet and Virbac technical product manager Neil Mottram said: “A huge surge in dog ownership in the past two years, combined with the additional pressures of COVID-19, has massively increased pressures on veterinary teams. At the same time, we know that pet owner attitudes to surgical neutering is changing, with one in three pet owners saying they would look at alternative methods to surgical castration1.
“Suprelorin offers practices the opportunity to utilise the skills of their RVNs to provide a choice to clients when it comes to neutering and help to ease pressures on surgical waiting lists.”
For more information on Suprelorin or any of the other products in the Virbac reproduction portfolio, speak to your Virbac territory manager.
1. Harris Interactive (2017). Understanding the usages and attitudes around cats and dogs sterilization, and evaluating the potential of Suprelorin.