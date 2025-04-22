22 Apr 2025
Spray, gel diffusers and collars part of Zenidog and Zenifel range to help manage stress-related behavioural issues in dogs and cats.
Virbac has announced what it terms an innovative range of electric-free, long-lasting pheromone products to manage stress-related behavioural issues in dogs and cats.
Presented in different formats, Zenidog and Zenifel have been adapted for use in different situations and environments and have been backed with comprehensive behavioural support.
Zenidog and Zenifel incorporate Virbac’s “innovative patent-pending slow-release technology, which features a special matrix tested and approved to better preserve pheromones”, while also supporting “regular and progressive release of pheromones in precise quantities”.
Both brands for dogs and cats are available as gel diffusers, with a collar for dogs and a spray for cats.
Zenidog and Zenifel gel diffusers contain canine appeasing pheromones (Zenidog) or F3 feline facial pheromones and catnip (Zenifel), lasting up to two months and requiring no electricity. In studies, they have been shown to reduce stress-related behaviours by 89% in dogs1 and 80% in cats2.
The Zenidog collar, which lasts up to three months, contains a Formats-appeasing pheromone and comes in sizes for different sized dogs, while the Zenifel spray for cats contains feline facial pheromone and catnip, and demonstrates a greater reduction in stress in cats during a stressful event versus the current market leader3.
Andrew Connolly, marketing director UK and Ireland for Virbac, said: “Veterinary professionals have a crucial role to play in supporting their clients with the behavioural management of their pets, both when visiting the practice and at home, and the benefits of pheromones in helping to manage dog and cat behaviour are already very well recognised.
“‘With Zenidog and Zenifel we hope to make pheromone therapy easier, more cost-effective and better for the environment.”
