30 Oct 2020
“It’s a great honour for me to be welcoming these newly trained veterinary nurses into our great profession, and sharing with them my hopes and wishes for veterinary nurses” – RCVS VN council chairman Matthew Rendle.
The RCVS will hold a virtual celebration to introduce newly qualified VNs to the profession. Image © RCVS / Flickr
More than 70 newly qualified VNs will be welcomed to their new profession at a virtual evening hosted by the RCVS in November.
The names of all new registrants, as well as 10 RVNs who are collecting Diplomas in Advanced Veterinary Nursing, will be read out during the celebratory event, with Judith Montgomery RVN – who practises in Liverpool – also recognised for her 40 years of dedicating to the profession.
RCVS VN council chairman Matthew Rendle and RCVS president Mandisa Greene will host the virtual event at 7:30pm on 12 November, with an address by the former before he takes the VNs present through their professional declarations.
In addition to the formal welcoming ceremony, two previous recipients of the Veterinary Nursing Golden Jubilee Award will give speeches.
Jane Devaney, who received the award in 2019 for her contribution to veterinary education, is head nurse at the Philip Leverhulme Equine Hospital at the University of Liverpool School of Veterinary Science. Her presentation will be “From graduation to golden jubilee: how a veterinary nursing career can lead to great things”.
Hayley Walters – who won the award in 2014 and an MBE in 2018 for her welfare work nursing rescued bile trade bears in China, and who practises at Carrick Veterinary Group in Derbyshire – will present “From Bosnia to Vietnam: where a veterinary nursing career can take you”.
Additionally, RCVS director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore will give an update on the VN Futures initiative and let delegates know how they can get involved as the project progresses.
On the event, Mr Rendle said: “This will be my first formal event as chairman of VN council and it’s a great honour for me to be welcoming these newly trained veterinary nurses into our great profession, and sharing with them my hopes and wishes for veterinary nurses, and how they can play their part in [the profession’s] development and its future.
“Our guest speakers Jane and Hayley also demonstrate just how diverse a career in veterinary nursing can be, and that it can encompass teaching, mentoring, international outreach and clinical practice, and I hope those attending will be inspired to think about all the different paths their veterinary nursing qualification can take them down.”
The event can be watched online and will be recorded for viewing later by anyone unable to watch on the evening.
Further information is available by emailing the events team.