1 May 2020
This year's month-long campaign to raise awareness of VN role and important preventive health messages will take place wholly online for first time due to COVID-19.
VNs must seize the opportunity the first virtual Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) offers to promote valuable preventive health messages and publicise their “vital role in keeping veterinary practice running smoothly”.
VNAM has grown from strength to strength since its launch in 2005, and key to its success has been VNs getting out and about in the community – supplemented, of course, by an increasing emphasis on social media.
However, the COVID-19 lockdown means this year’s VNAM – under way today (1 May) – will be conducted wholly online, with VNs being encouraged to video important educational messages and statements about why they love their job, plus design digital posters.
On its official VNAM website, the BVNA said: “Each year, we ask you, vet nurses, to organise events at schools, colleges and in your local communities, and for your patients and pets, that will help educate the public and raise awareness about what we vet nurses do.
“However, because of the restrictions placed on us, and not knowing how long social distancing will be enforced, we have had to remove the face‑to‑face interactions and competitions, and will be running the campaign strictly online and virtual.
“There are two types of video we’re asking you to record. The first is simply about you – why you decided to become a vet nurse and what you love most about being a vet nurse. The second could win you a prize. We are asking you to record a short educational video clip that helps owners care for their pets.”
With clients spending more time at home, some important areas of preventive health have already come to the fore. TVM UK is raising awareness of potential poison dangers in crowded homes.
TVM product manager Will Peel said: “VNs play an absolutely vital role in keeping a practice running smoothly. Not least is their role in communicating with clients to ensure they’re aware of how they can help their pet stay healthy and well.
“During VNAM, VNs can continue to play their role in maintaining that awareness, even despite the coronavirus keeping pet owners at home. TVM UK has a plethora of information on its social media channels and website about pet poisoning, which VNs can share on their practice and personal social media channels.”
BEVA council’s VN representative Marie Rippingale said colleagues’ videos could be especially topical this year, showcasing, for example, practice infection control strategies or valuable CPD undertaken during the lockdown.
Miss Rippingale said: “As a profession, we are facing unprecedented and difficult times. Despite this, VNAM must continue, and it is important vets, RVNs and SVNs still participate to inform the public about our profession. We are an amazing group of people showing a great ability to adapt and pull together during this difficult time.”
VN Times, media partner for VNAM 2020, has already heard from VNs brilliantly adapting to the new normal and helping their practices run smoothly – stories tailor-made to share with clients throughout May’s campaign.
RVN Jemma Gaughran, from Davies Veterinary Specialists, said: “COVID-19 has changed our working days, and I am now finding myself working from home, which is a lot harder and more challenging than I thought. To combat this, I am engaging myself in topics I find challenging at work and topics I enjoy. Basing my CPD around these has been really helpful to keep my mind stimulated.”
And RVN Tom Reilly – head of clinical support services at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service – said: “During the COVID-19 lockdown we have split our staffing numbers to ensure staff safety and social distancing, as well as ensuring we have enough staff to manage the caseload. Mobilising mass rota changes at pace in a large, 24-hour, multidisciplinary veterinary referral hospital has proven difficult, but possible.”
Full details of virtual #VNAM2020 are available online or on VNAM’s Facebook and other social media pages.
You can also share your lockdown and VNAM stories in the Your Stories section at www.vettimes.co.uk or via VN Times’ Facebook or other social media.