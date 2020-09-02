2 Sept 2020
As part of ongoing “Take it Fleasy” campaign, veterinary nurses are being called to assist in pet owner flea education by submitting a vlog.
Image © silverkblack / Adobe Stock
VNs are being called to assist in pet owner flea education, and advice on treatment and prevention, by entering a vlogging competition from the makers of Seresto and Advocate.
The “Take it Fleasy” campaign wants VNs to pick up a camera and film an educational video for their clients on flea prevention and control.
Vicky McAlister, senior brand manager for Advocate, said: “Veterinary nurses play a huge role in advising pet owners on the care and well-being of their animals – especially when it comes to parasite control.
“We wanted to highlight the incredible work they do and give vet nurses the opportunity to shine with our new competition. I am excited to see what they can create.”
The winning entry – to be chosen by Vet Times readers and users – will receive a Sonos system and CPD voucher. Three runners-up will also receive a £50 Amazon voucher.
To enter the competition, VNs must record themself giving tips and tricks for flea prevention, and upload it to their practice’s social media channels.
Once your vlog has been live for two weeks, each applicant must submit engagement statistics (video views, reactions, comments and shares) to the competition organisers.
Applicants will be notified if their submission has been shortlisted to appear on the Vet Times website, where readers and users will vote for their favourite.
For information on the competition and help on how to film a vlog, visit the competition page.