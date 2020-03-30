30 Mar 2020
Lockdown results in call for three-month deferment of all forms of practical assessment for SVNs.
RCVS VN council is asking all veterinary nurse educators to defer all forms of practical assessment for SVNs for a period of at least three months due to lockdown.
VN council made its decision following a series of recommendations from the VN education committee concerning the fact that, under the strict lockdown conditions, holding the practical OSCEs required for SVNs to complete their training would no longer be possible.
As a result, the RCVS will write to all further and higher education institutions asking that they defer OSCE assessments for up to three months, with the situation being reviewed again in late June.
RCVS director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore said: “Following the prime minister’s announcement of stricter lockdown measures [on 23 March] it has become clear that holding practical examinations would be unsafe for SVNs and examiners, as well as not being possible under the conditions announced.”
Mrs Dugmore continued: “This was not a decision we took lightly as OSCE assessments are embedded into all veterinary nursing licence to practise qualifications, meaning all SVNs need to pass them to join the register.
“VN council did look for alternative means of delivering the assessment, but, having considered a number of options, none were possible under the current circumstances, and the health and welfare of the students and examiners are paramount.
“VN council will reconvene in June to review the situation and take further decisions if needed.”
Mrs Dugmore added: “In addition to VN council’s decision on the OSCEs, it is also encouraging further and higher education institutions to ensure students can continue to progress academically even during lockdown.
“To this end, it has requested that these institutions use secure systems to deliver any unseen assessments or defer these assessments until such time as they can be appropriately and safely delivered.”
VN council’s decision follows a decision last week to temporarily amend the requirements for SVNs around clinical placements at training practices.
The RCVS has published a web page dedicated to providing advice and guidance for vets and VNs during the COVID-19 pandemic.