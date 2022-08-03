3 Aug 2022
The initiative has seen a Staffordshire practice give away bee-friendly plants, adopt beehives and donate to bee welfare organisations – including a sum that will help set up a new colony of the pollinators.
A Staffordshire vet practice is encouraging clients and staff to help boost the environment with its “bee-friendly” initiative.
Joanne Waldron, lead nurse at Donnachie and Townley Veterinary Centre (D&T) – which has practices in Rugeley and Stafford – has taken the lead with the project and created a hive of activity to help it fly, including giving away bee-friendly plants, adopting a beehive and donating money to bee welfare organisations.
Mrs Waldron said: “For the past two years, I have grown bee-friendly plants, which I have been putting in reception at both of our branches for clients to take away to plant and enjoy in their own gardens. This has also encouraged clients to donate plants to be given away as part of our bee-friendly project.
“Last year, our clients donated so generously to the cause that we had enough funds for both D&T branches to adopt a beehive.
“This year, we have again had so many plants donated that we have filled the containers in our porch and even donated plants to our neighbours at Shires Vets in Stafford.”
Following their successes, Mrs Waldron felt the practice could do more with the money donated this year so, after some research, decided to donate the money to Cheshire-based firm Hatherton Honey.
Mrs Waldron continued: “They [Hatherton Honey] are a non-profit organisation that keep beehives across Staffordshire and south Cheshire, and our donation will go to the setting up of a new colony of bees, focusing on the native British black bee.
“We have now adopted this exciting new colony for the next two years, and will be receiving updates on their progress and hopefully samples of the honey.
“We really feel it’s good to invest the donations in something that benefits an area local to our surgeries, which also has a focus on maintaining and improving the environment for all of us.”
The bee-friendly initiative at D&T is part of its ongoing commitment to the environment, which has already seen the practice earn a bronze award from Investors in the Environment (iiE).
The practice is working towards its silver iiE award in a project spearheaded by RVN Diane Royle, who leads its dedicated green group.