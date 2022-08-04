4 Aug 2022
A vet nurse with a passion for anaesthesia has set up her first CPD event after being inspired by daily emails and messages she received from fellow RVNs and SVNs.
Set to take place on Saturday 5 November, “’VN spark’: igniting RVN passion and confidence” has been organised by RVN Lou Northway.
The event – which will be hosted at Roman Park Hall in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – has been designed specifically for RVNs and SVNs who feel they need a bit of help reigniting their passion and self-confidence.
Mrs Northway – who works part-time in a first opinion practice, as well as for RCVS Knowledge as quality improvement (QI) lead RVN, and is also a part of the IVC QI steering group – is also known as Lou the Vet Nurse on social media and has amassed more than 18,000 worldwide followers.
She hopes the CPD event – the first she has organised – will leave nurses feeling “ignited, inspired, powerful and confident”.
Anaesthesia vet nurse Courtney Scales (also known as Veterinary Anursethesia) and Roo Davies (also known as The Mojo Coach) – a qualified behavioural change coach – will be guest speaking with Mrs Northway on the day.
Among the sessions taking place are:
Mrs Northway said: “The themes of the day were inspired by the emails and messages I get sent daily by fellow SVNs and RVNs.
“I had envisaged doing an event prior to the pandemic, but that well and truly put a stop to that. After dusting myself off and rebuilding my confidence after maternity leave, I feel now is the time to put my enthusiasm to good use and put on an event to help nurses in areas I know I have also needed help with, which I am also very passionate about.
“I have picked two people, who have personally helped and inspired me, to come and speak alongside myself. The day will be laid back, friendly and informal, with plenty of time for questions and answers, plus the opportunity to share experiences with each other.”
Tickets are £150 and include six hours of CPD, delegate goodie bags, course notes and CPD certificate, as well as morning refreshments, lunch and end-of-day celebrations.
More details, including booking tickets, are available online.