2 Sept 2022
The inaugural cohort of SRUC Veterinary Nursing degree graduates have enjoyed their success during the college’s first in-person graduation events for three years.
VN graduate Sian Whitton with four-month-old cocker spaniel Pippin.
A dream job at an animal hospital now awaits one of the first Veterinary Nursing degree graduates from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).
Sian Whitton, from Clackmannanshire, was among nearly 300 students who celebrated their success at the college’s first in-person graduation celebration for three years in Glasgow on 28 August.
The 27-year-old, who graduated with First Class honours, also received the SRUC Trust Prize as the best fourth-year student on the programme and has now been offered a role as a VN at the Broadleys Veterinary Hospital in Stirling.
Miss Whitton said: “I had previously studied at university and achieved a BSc [Bachelor of Science] Honours degree. This wasn’t a course I enjoyed, but I thought at the end it would get me a job I would enjoy – it did not. After some soul searching, I decided to give vet nursing a go and it was the best decision I ever made.
“I chose SRUC because the structure of the VN courses was appealing. The two years of theory allowed me to keep a job alongside my studies, so I could support myself and afford my fees.
“These years of theory also meant when I finally got into placement in third year, I knew what I was doing and why.”
SRUC principal and chief executive Wayne Powell said he was “delighted” to return to in-person graduation ceremonies.
He added: “The past couple of years have been extremely tough on everyone, with the COVID pandemic having an impact on every aspect of daily life. This makes our students’ achievements particularly impressive.”
