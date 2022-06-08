8 Jun 2022
Throughout June, the VN Diversity, Inclusivity and Widening Participation Working Group is championing its inspirational role models.
The VN Diversity, Inclusivity and Widening Participation Working Group (DIWP) is calling on the profession to celebrate its role models as it marks DIWP Role Models Month with a new campaign.
Throughout June, the Role Models Campaign will champion the DIWP group’s inspirational role models, and give space to share their stories and experiences.
Among those being recognised are:
Speaking to BVNA president Alex Taylor in a BVNA blog post, RVN and DIWP role model Betsy Malamah-Thomas said: “Despite the challenges we face, the veterinary profession is a rewarding and developing one, and, therefore, we just have to understand how crucial diversity and inclusivity is when shaping the future of veterinary medicine.
“Embracing our differences, irrespective of our backgrounds, and tapping into a wider and more diverse pool of knowledge needs to become the ‘norm’ if we want to drive the profession forward.
“I worry that without creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce, talented individuals will be less inclined to speak up and put ideas forward, which only holds us back.”
The working group – launched by the BVNA and RCVS joint initiative VN Futures in November 2021 – aims to enlist allies and role models to help drive change within the veterinary nursing profession through education, building awareness and offering aspiration to those from all backgrounds on a career in veterinary nursing.
The DIWP works closely with the RCVS Diversity and Inclusion Group, which launched its strategy earlier in 2021, as well as other allies and parties who are striving for the same goal, to ensure messages are consistent and working in alignment with finding solutions for widening participation into the profession.
The working group stated: “We know there is a lack of diversity within the VN profession, and we need to attract more people to the profession from different backgrounds and with a variety of experiences.
“There are so many important reasons to diversify our workforce. This includes providing a broader range of perspectives into our work, strengthening teams and, ultimately, benefitting the welfare of animals and the experience of their owners.
“Representation is important because it helps more people know that they can open that first door. Visibility is important, because it provides the opportunity for change and growth – visibility is what opens the next door.
“We want to share stories to inspire others into the profession and widen participation, as well as showing others in the VN profession that they are not alone – open up conversations, address those challenges and change the culture of the veterinary profession.”
Since its launch, the DIWP has been making progress by:
For more information about the DIWP and to become a role model, email [email protected]
To get involved, share the stories, videos, podcasts featured on the BVNA blog, using the hashtags #VNRoleModels, #WhatVNsDo, #vnfutures and #DIWP.