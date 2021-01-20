20 Jan 2021
“I am so pleased BSAVA Cymru region has elected a nurse as its regional chairman and council representative” – association president Ian Ramsey.
For the first time a veterinary nurse volunteer has been appointed as a BSAVA committee chairman and council representative.
RVN Emma Gerrard has been a member of the BSAVA Cymru/Wales region committee since 2013 and will take over as chairman from vet Kate O’Sullivan in April 2021.
Miss Gerrard, of Hafren Veterinary Group in Powys, is a companion and farm animal-registered animal medicines advisor, clinical coach and tutor for Oncore.
She has worked alongside Miss O’Sullivan and other committee members to launch and host Vets Cymru in 2019, served on the BSAVA membership development committee, and is editor of the BSAVA Pocketbook for Veterinary Nurses.
In her role as council representative, Miss Gerrard will interact with trustees and members of the management team at Woodrow House, and will actively seek members’ views within the Cymru/Wales region and ensure these are reflected in discussions at council meetings.
Miss Gerrard said: “Being appointed the first VN council representative and regional chairman is a massive achievement for myself and my nursing colleagues. It hasn’t been possible for a VN to fill a regional officer role until now. I know how long and hard colleagues have worked to make this happen and, for that, I am grateful.
“As the committee chairman, I would really like to fly the flag for nurses. I hope to inspire and empower nurses to join the association and illustrate what opportunities are available.”
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey said: “I am so pleased BSAVA Cymru region has elected a nurse as its regional chairman and council representative. Now that nurses are full voting members of the BSAVA, they are able to occupy all of the roles within the association normally held by volunteer voting members.
“Nurses have already served the association with distinction in many of our committees for several years, and this is another step towards recognising the importance of nurses within the veterinary team and, therefore, within the association.
“I look forward to seeing more nurses coming forward to help shape the association in the future.”
For more information on volunteering with a BSAVA regional group, visit its website.