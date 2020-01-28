28 Jan 2020
The three webinars, developed by the VN Futures career progression group, will take place between February and June via The Webinar Vet.
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VN Futures will be holding a series of webinars addressing issues around recognising the value of veterinary nurses’ work, including maximising the potential of VNs and leadership opportunities within the profession.
The three webinars – developed by the VN Futures Career Progression Working Group – will be delivered between February and June via The Webinar Vet.
Course details are as follows:
The webinars, which are free, will take place at 12:30pm and last for one hour.
Racheal Marshall, chairman of RCVS VN council and the VN Futures board, said: “VN Futures research clearly demonstrated there was a desire from the veterinary nursing profession to find ways in which VNs could gain greater recognition for the work they do and progress in their careers.
“These webinars – and our talented presenters – will provide many practical examples and case studies on how this can be done, help build confidence, and highlight opportunities for further learning and development.”