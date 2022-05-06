6 May 2022
Image © LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / Adobe Stock
The RCVS VN Futures Project has launched its VN Futures School Ambassadors Scheme – an initiative to inspire children to choose a career in veterinary nursing and raise awareness of the VN role.
The VN Futures School Ambassadors Scheme, which launched on 5 May, provides resources and support for registered and student vet nurse volunteers, to enable them to deliver careers information on veterinary nursing to children between the ages of 9 years old and 16 years old.
The talks can be tailored by the volunteer, with suggested topics including the wide range of work that veterinary nurses do, how to become a veterinary nurse and real-life scenarios that occur in practice.
The scheme’s launch follows the work of the School Ambassadors Development Group, where volunteer VN Futures School Ambassadors developed resources, and carried out talks in classrooms, at careers fairs and virtually.
All RVNs or nurses in their final year of study can apply to become a VN Futures School Ambassador. The VN Futures School Ambassadors Scheme has partnered with STEM Learning, which provides online induction training and a DBS check for applicants, plus membership of the STEM community, and access to the many resources that STEM offers.
Ambassadors will also sign up for an account to access the VN Futures School Ambassadors website, which has a range of veterinary nursing-specific resources to download, including ideas for approaches to school talks, interactive worksheets and colourful careers guides.
Jill Macdonald, RCVS VN Futures lead, said: “Like so many VNs, I didn’t learn about a veterinary nursing career until I had left school. Many children are passionate about animal welfare and we hope that hearing a talk from an enthusiastic veterinary nurse will inspire children to consider a career in veterinary nursing. We want to talk to as many budding VNs as possible to help them learn about how valuable and rewarding a veterinary nursing career can be.
“From our experience of running the ambassadors development scheme, we know how enjoyable the volunteers found their role. The scheme has been designed so that while it is an autonomous role, volunteers are able to access support at every stage should they need it.
“We’ve created a suite of resources that will help VN Futures School Ambassadors to run their sessions and we are open to hearing ideas about what else people need from us to help them to carry out their volunteer role. We’d also like ambassadors to share any ideas which have worked for them, so we can continue to develop the breadth of resources available.
“If you are passionate about raising the profile of the amazing work that VNs do and want to inspire the next generations of VNs then please do get in touch about volunteering for the scheme.”
Racheal Marshall, VN school ambassador, said: “Through my ambassador role, I’ve delivered several online sessions, and it’s been a great experience to meet children of all ages and talk to them about what VNs actually do. Many of the children I speak to are really interested in animal welfare and may become the VNs of the future.
“Personally, I enjoy how flexible the scheme is and how I can fit volunteering around my other priorities. I took a break from giving talks while I was on maternity leave and I know that when I start volunteering again, I’ll be supported by the VN Futures team.”
For more information or to sign up to the VN Futures Ambassador Scheme, visit the VN Futures website or email [email protected]