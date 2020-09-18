18 Sept 2020
Series of discussion sessions will focus on on key topics that affect the veterinary nursing profession.
The BVNA and RCVS have teamed up to deliver a programme of VN Futures-related content at the BVNA’s This Is Us virtual event.
The event takes place from 9 to 11 October and promises to be a weekend of celebration for VNs and of the VN profession.
As part of the proceedings, VN Futures will hold a series of discussion sessions on key topics that affect the VN profession:
Each session will include a short introductory presentation provided by the session chairman, and four breakout discussion rooms supported by facilitators to gain views and ideas from contributors.
Spaces for these sessions will be limited and delegates will need to register for the sessions they wish to attend prior to the event.
BVNA junior vice-president and VN Futures chairman Josephine Oakden said: “VN Futures is a two-way process, and we need engagement from the profession to achieve the most from the project.
“We are listening, and wish to gather opinion and input on what veterinary nurses feel are the key challenges and opportunities in the profession, and generate areas of focus for the next phase of VN Futures.”
Miss Macdonald, VN Futures project manager, added: “We hope to identify VNs keen to contribute to advancing the profession through the future work of the project via these sessions and through additional engagement events.”
BVNA members can sign up to This Is Us (including the VN Futures sessions) for free via The Webinar Vet. The cost for non-members is £56 plus VAT.