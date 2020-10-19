19 Oct 2020
VN Times to host online event on 29 October (7pm to 8pm) for vet nurses featuring star guests, interactive Q&As, cash prizes and live challenges.
“Join us on 29 October and let’s shout about how amazing it is to be a vet nurse,” says VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel.
VN Times is launching a series of online Happy Hour events to celebrate the amazing work of veterinary nurses across the UK.
The first of these events will take place on 29 October from 7pm to 8pm and will feature a stellar line-up of guests, including Linnaeus head of nursing Andrea Jeffery, BVNA council member Jack Pye and the RVC’s Remi Onabolu.
Hosted by Vet Times editor James Westgate and VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel, Happy Hour will begin with a discussion with Andrea on how to level up your career, followed by a panel discussion with Andrea, Jack, Remi and Rachael all about how to celebrate those little wins and big successes.
We also have cash prizes up for grabs for challenges on the night, plus £100 for the best top nursing tips and the chance to Pay it Forward to a nurse of your choice.
And if that isn’t enough to pack into an hour, there is also the chance to get active with the guys from VetFit, or if you don’t fancy that, break out to our live baking and cocktail session.
Rachael said: “Vet nurses do such an amazing job and the way they have stepped up this year has just been incredible, so we wanted to do something really special just for them.”
Rachael added: “It can seem like a bleak world right now, but we hope Happy Hour will be a point of light for all our vet nurses as we head into the winter months. This really is something totally new and we hope VNs will engage with us and each other to make these events success.
“So please join us on 29 October and let’s shout about how amazing it is to be a vet nurse.”
To register for the first VN Happy Hour, visit bit.ly/VNhappyHourOct