6 May 2022
The free two-part series aims to break down barriers around financial conversations and help vet nurses take action, with the help of experts who understand the profession.
Veterinary-based community VetYou is running a series of free veterinary nurse-led events focusing on personal finances – in partnership with VN Happy Hour.
The free two-part series, to be held on Tuesday 10 May and Tuesday 17 May at 7:30pm, aims to break down barriers around financial conversations, and help vet nurses take action, with the help of experts who understand the profession.
These sessions – which will provide fun, interactive and case-based conversation, with plenty of opportunity for questions – are brought to you by VN Happy Hour supporters Katie Ford and Ebony Escalona from VetYou, alongside familiar RVN faces Jack Pye, Lacey Pitcher and Emily Holmes, with financial advisor Ruth Downs.
VN Happy Hour, from the team behind VN Times, launched in October 2020 with the aim of bringing together the vet nursing community during the pandemic and celebrating the amazing work of VNs.
Happy Hour has welcomed more than 1,000 delegates to its Zoom events, which have featured interactive discussions and debates on a variety of topics, including nursing specialism, career diversification, breeding and behavioural issues.
During the discussions, the issue of finance and pay has also been a regular area of debate, which is why VN Happy Hour decided to partner with VetYou on the two-part series.
VetYou is passionate about making financial advice and education accessible to all, empowering members of the profession to take actions that are right for them as individuals.
During a mastermind session run at London Vet Show in 2021, a number of veterinary nurses voiced concerns that they often felt missed out of the conversation or unsupported around financial topics; VetYou wanted to change that, and, with Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month and its theme of #OurProfessionMyResilience in mind, the sessions support this important aspect of the profession’s well-being.
A VetYou spokesperson said: “Often, finances do not feature heavily in the curriculum, and money-based habits and decisions passively learned from observation of others aren’t always very helpful in the long run.
“The VetYou team is made up of Paul Horwood, Matt Dobbs, Ebony Escalona and Katie Ford, a group of vets with a diverse background, but all avid vet nurse supporters, and we are delighted to have VN Happy Hour supporting this event, too.”
VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel added: “VN Happy Hour has become a ‘power hour’ of valuable discussions, bringing many important topics to the fore, and we are thrilled to be able to continue and extend that conversation in this partnership with VetYou.”
Members of the VetYou team describe themselves as “avid jargon-busters” and have pledged to donate £5 to Vetlife each time one of their experts uses a term that isn’t fully explained.
To sign up for the sessions, visit the VetYou registration page.
More information on VN Happy Hour can be found on the Vet Times website.