23 Nov 2022
Emma Dever, head of nursing services at Kentdale Referrals in Milnthorpe, organised a fund-raising event to help find a cure after her father was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
Emma Dever (left), who is head of nursing services at Kentdale Referrals in Cumbria, with her family, including father John and friends at the fund-raising event in aid of the MND Association.
A nursing manager at a Cumbrian veterinary referral centre has thanked supporters after her fund-raising event for motor neurone disease (MND) raised more than £40,000.
Emma Dever, who is head of nursing services at Kentdale Referrals in Milnthorpe, worked with her family and friends to organise “The Barty Party” to raise money to help find a cure for MND, after her father John Barton was diagnosed with the life-limiting disease in June 2021.
With final monies still to come in from the event, Mrs Dever said the fund-raiser – which included live music, a raffle and auction – had raised more than £40,000 for the MND Association.
Mrs Dever, who has worked at specialist-led vet practice Kentdale for six years, said: “The evening really was an incredible success.
“We would like to thank the huge number of people who generously provided raffle and auction prizes – and, of course, those who bought tickets and attended to make the event a success.
“In total, we sold 480 tickets and actually had to hire a marquee to ensure the venue had enough capacity. The auction alone raised £10,000.”
Mrs Dever continued: “My family worked so hard to prepare food and run the event to make it the success it was. We’re completely overwhelmed with the total raised and I’m so proud of my family for their amazing achievement.
“Raising awareness of this disease is so incredibly important.”
Dominic McDonough, MND Association regional fund-raiser for the north, worked with Mrs Dever and the team on the event, and said both the money and awareness raised would be invaluable.
He said: “The team worked so hard to make ‘The Barty Party’ a huge success, it was a really wonderful night that was full of love and brought together the community in a really positive way.
“The amount raised is absolutely incredible and will help us to fund vital research to find a cure for this terrible disease.”
Mr McDonough continued: “The awareness raised is also so important, making sure that more people know about MND, and know we are here to support and care for those living with MND, and their families, making sure no-one lives with MND alone.
“Thank you so much to John’s family and friends for all they have done, it really does mean the world to us.”