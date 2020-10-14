14 Oct 2020
It is hoped CPD will empower nurses to feel more confident and get more involved in anaesthesia in their practices.
Image © Nicole Ciscato / Adobe Stock
The BVNA unveiled its new learning pathway in anaesthesia at its virtual This Is Us event, which took place on 9 to 11 October.
It is hoped the CPD, developed by the BVNA in collaboration with the Association of Veterinary Anaesthetists (AVA) and supported by Dechra, will empower nurses to feel more confident and get more involved in anaesthesia in their practice.
At its launch on 10 October, the BVNA said: “We really recognise that anaesthesia is a key area where nurses can have a huge impact on the care of their patients, so we aim to increase confidence and empower those nurses to get involved in anaesthesia cases.
“We are committed to striving towards CPD opportunities where RVNs can feel a real impact from their further learning.”
The course, which the BVNA said is driven by VNs for the benefit of VNs, will be hosted by the association via its website, with the intake of its first cohort taking place in early 2021.
The entry level, bite-size course features four modules that will take the VN through the patient’s anaesthesia journey – patient safety and human factors, pre-anaesthetic preparation of patient and equipment, anaesthetic induction, and patient recovery – with course material developed by a team of leading experts at the AVA.
The course will provide 15 hours of CPD and has a six-month timeframe in which to be completed.
The course is available to BVNA and AVA members for £75 and £160 for non-members; however, VNs wishing to sign up to the course and become a BVNA member will get a special rate of £99.
Course completion will also provide participants with discounted membership to the AVA, and AVA members a discounted BVNA membership.
For more information, email [email protected]