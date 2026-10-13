13 Oct 2026
Megan Fowler held two fund-raising events for Airedale Hospital’s haematology and oncology day unit.
Fund-raising RVN Megan Fowler.
A West Yorkshire vet nurse has raised more than £11,000 for the hospital unit that saved her life after she was diagnosed with a rare stage four cancer.
Megan Fowler, of Ashlands Vets in Ilkley, held a charity night raffle and organised a 21-mile sponsored walk from Apperley Bridge to Skipton for Airedale Hospital’s haematology and oncology day unit.
She raised £11,266 for the unit, with VetPartners contributing £2,110 by matching the amount raised at her charity night.
Following her diagnosis of a rare stage four lymphoma in 2024, Miss Fowler took a year off work.
She said: “It was a tremendous shock when I found out I had cancer. I felt fine in myself, but was just suffering from a pain in my hip. It turned out to be a rare blood cancer that has affected my hip, my spine and my shoulder.
“Over six months, I underwent seven rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy at Airedale Hospital. I now have the all-clear, but I am having regular check-ups.
“I wanted to give something back and raise money to help make the unit more comfortable for other patients being treated there.
“Everyone at the practice has been so supportive and helped me get back to work.”
The nurse has returned to Ashlands Vets in a different role, working in administration, reorganising the practice’s pharmacy and taking over its social media.
VetPartners said Miss Fowler has streamlined processes, strengthened stock management and reduced wastage by around a third while growing its Facebook page’s following by more than 1,500.
Ashland Vets practice manager Ben Ogden said: “What stands out more about Megan is her attitude. Despite everything she has been through personally, she remains positive, approachable and focused on helping others.
“She is always willing to support colleagues, share ideas and get involved wherever she can add value.”