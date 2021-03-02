2 Mar 2021
A £1,000 bursary is available, with additional prizes of £1,000 and £500 for the best research project presentations at the MSD Animal Health Research Bursary Awards Day.
Katie Whalley.
VNs are being invited to apply for the 2021 MSD Animal Health Research Bursary for Veterinary Nurses.
The bursary, supported by the BVNA, is for £1,000 and will be available for the qualified RVN or SVN in the UK with the best research project application.
Additional prizes of £1,000 and £500 will be awarded for the best research project presentations at the MSD Animal Health Research Bursary Awards Day. The deadline for applications is Friday 25 June 2021.
Katie Whalley, an RVN at Chipping Norton Veterinary Hospital, was awarded the first MSD Animal Health Research Bursary for Veterinary Nurses in 2019, and won the overall top prize for her presentation at the awards day.
Mrs Whalley’s award of £1,000 and additional £1,000 top prize was for her research and presentation into the use of an adenosine triphosphate bioluminescence meter to monitor cleaning, with the aim of improving hospital hygiene. The research is part of her study towards a certificate in surgical nursing.
Mrs Whalley said: “Being the first veterinary nurse to receive an MSD Animal Health Research Bursary was a great opportunity and then to win top prize was wonderful recognition of the hard work I put into my research project.
“My research taught me a lot of new skills that I wouldn’t have otherwise developed and will be useful as I continue to develop my career.”
Annabelle Mohring, veterinary advisor at MSD Animal Health, said: “It was wonderful to see a veterinary nurse win the top prize. Katie did a great presentation, which showed what new knowledge she was bringing to the vet community.
“We had a lot of interest in last year’s veterinary nurse research bursary and are keen to encourage as many applications as possible again this year. Our aim is to award work that can easily support future developments within the industry.”
For more information, visit the MSD Animal Health Research Bursary website.