16 Nov 2021
Vet nurse and her dog aim to walk at least 3.3km a day for 30 days for Macmillan Cancer Support.
An RVN is putting her best foot forward and walking 100km with her dog throughout November to raise money for a national cancer charity.
Nicola Tooth, from Linnaeus-owned Cave Veterinary Specialists near Wellington, Somerset, and her chocolate Labrador retriever Nelson are taking part in the dog walking challenge organised by Macmillan Cancer Support.
Mrs Tooth – who suffers from mild undifferentiated spondyloarthropathy of the spine, a form of arthritis that affects the vertebrae – is keen to raise as much money and awareness as possible by walking at least 3.3km per day, and Cave has pledged to match funds raised.
She said: “I have a close relative who has survived breast cancer and I feel strongly about supporting the ongoing research to fight this terrible disease.
“The challenge is to walk 100km with your dog in November, and that suits both me and Nelson. Because of my spinal disease I am unable to do any hardcore exercise so this is an ideal challenge for me, something that was little and often throughout November – and Nelson’s only seven months old, so little and often exercise is perfect for him too because he’s still developing.”
Cave hospital director Claire Lawrence said: “Everyone at Cave is super-proud of Nicola and Nelson for undertaking this challenge for such a worthy cause.”
To sponsor Mrs Tooth, visit her Facebook fund-raising page.