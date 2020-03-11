11 Mar 2020
Veterinary nurse will trek between Kendal and Windermere as part of the Lake District Ultra Challenge to raise money for a brain tumour charity.
Erin Taylor with her dog Molly on a training walk atop Binsey fell in the Lake District.
An RVN is training to take on a trek in memory of her best friend who died last year after a short battle with cancer.
Erin Taylor, a locum veterinary nurse from Cumbria, will be taking part in the Lake District Ultra Challenge – walking 30 miles between Kendal and Windermere – on 13 June in memory of Abbey Leahy and raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity in the process.
Miss Leahy suffered a medulloblastoma – an aggressive form of brain tumour – and died in October 2019.
Miss Taylor, who is working on the south coast, said: “Abbey became ill last summer while she was having the time of her life with her boyfriend in the US. What she thought was a headache turned out to be something much more sinister.
“Abbey was the life and soul of any party, and loved life. She was massively interested in dog behaviour and was planning to go to college to train to become a behaviourist.
“Her loss has left a massive hole in our lives, which will never be filled, but it has motivated myself and Abbey’s friends to fight back and do all we can to raise awareness.”
Miss Taylor added: “To help raise much-needed funds towards the research into brain cancer, myself and a group of close friends are challenging ourselves with the Lake District Ultra Challenge.”
To donate, visit Miss Taylor’s fund-raising page.