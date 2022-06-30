30 Jun 2022
An RVN at Northwest Veterinary Specialists is running the 2022 New York City Marathon in a bid to raise more than £2,000 for the National Autistic Society.
Cheryl Corless from Northwest Veterinary Specialists is running this year’s New York City Marathon with husband Paul, aiming to raise more than £2,000 for the National Autistic Society.
A vet nurse who is juggling training for the 2022 New York City Marathon with her day job vows she will “be cutting no corners” ahead of her charity fund-raising race.
Cheryl Corless – who works at Linnaeus-owned Northwest Veterinary Specialists in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire – is running the marathon, which takes place on 6 November, with her husband Paul in a bid to raise more than £2,000 for the National Autistic Society.
Speaking about how she manages her training, Mrs Corless said: “Sometimes you feel like the only way to combine your work and your training is not to have a life.
“I’m extremely lucky though, because my husband Paul is a keen runner, too and it’s something we do together, which is a big help.
“We’ve taken part in lots of events, including major marathons like London, Manchester and the Disney marathon in Florida, plus competing in triathlons around the UK.”
The 26.2-mile course starts at Staten Island, taking the couple through the Bronx, Queens and Harlem before finishing in Manhattan’s Central Park.
While Mrs Corless’ main aim is to raise as much money as possible for the National Autistic Society, she admits she will also have one eye on the clock.
She said: “My personal best time is three hours 52 minutes and I’ll be looking to finish somewhere close to that, or even better.
“I know I’ll be pushed on by knowing that we’re running for such a good charity, which does such great work. The National Autistic Society is here to transform lives, change attitudes and create a society that works for autistic people.
“We know a lot of people who have family members or friends with autism, and it really hit home when we researched the charity and its amazing work.”
Mrs Corless added: “We realised there is still so much to do to increase opportunities, reduce social isolation and build a brighter future for autistic people, and that’s why we’re trying to raise as much as we possibly can.”
To support and sponsor the couple in their NYC challenge, visit their JustGiving page.