15 Jun 2020
BVNA thrilled with level of engagement for this year’s first virtual Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month and congratulates VNs for going the extra mile.
Joy Shutt won for her video “Caring for senior cats at home”.
The BVNA has revealed the winners of competitions held to promote the VN role and valuable health awareness campaigns to pet owners.
Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) had to be moved completely online in May for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, VNs were asked to create posters and send them digitally to the BVNA. In lieu of the usual school visits to promote preventive health messages, they were also encouraged to shoot and submit a video aimed at pet owners.
The full list of winners and runners-up is available on the BVNA website, with Emma Myers winning for her poster on what veterinary nurses do and Joy Shutt winning for her video “Caring for senior cats at home”.
An owner competition was particularly popular this year, attracting more than 130 entries from cat and dog owners describing how grateful they were for VNs.
BVNA president Jo Hinde said: “We have had a huge amount of entries into this year’s competitions and all have been to a very high standard. It has been a pleasure, as always, to lead the judging panel, and announce this year’s fabulous winners and runners-up.
“I am exceptionally pleased with how well VNs have embraced the ‘digital poster’ competition, and every single entry was brilliant and really highlighted just #WhatVNsDo.
“The responses to our information video category were equally as good, and have helped provide a wide range of factual, informative and engaging top tips to pet owners around the world.”
On the owner competition, Mrs Hinde said: “It’s heart-warming to read all the entries, and see just how much impact vet nurses can have on both the pet and owner’s welfare.
“Thank you all for taking part and helping to make #VNAM2020 a huge success.”