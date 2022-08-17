17 Aug 2022
Vet nurse Emma Dever, with the help of family, is organising the charity event after her dad was diagnosed with life-limiting motor neurone disease.
Emma Dever (pictured second from left), who is head of nursing services at Kentdale Referrals in Cumbria, has organised a fund-raising event in aid of the MND Association.
Emma Dever – head of nursing services at Kentdale Referrals in Milnthorpe, together with her family – is organising “The Barty Party” to raise money for the MND Association, which is working to help find a cure for MND.
Mrs Dever’s dad John, a farmer from Pilling in Lancashire, was diagnosed with the disease in June 2021.
MND is a life-shortening, rapidly progressing disease that affects the motor neurones that allow the brain and spinal cord to communicate, ultimately affecting the ability of sufferers to walk, talk, eat, drink, breathe, think and behave. It currently has no cure.
Mrs Dever and her family have organised the fund-raising event, which will be held at Pilling Village Hall on 17 September from 6pm, to raise much-needed funds to help the MND Association continue research into finding a cure for the disease.
Mrs Dever – who has worked at Linnaeus-owned, specialist-led vet practice Kentdale for six years – said: “My dad was devastatingly diagnosed with MND in June 2021.
“As a family, the past 12 months have been incredibly tough, but we have been very lucky to receive so much support from our friends and local community.
“The MND Association has provided lots of information and helped us to network with other families going through this process. They have also provided support with our fund-raising event in terms of giving us advice and helping to source some amazing raffle prizes.
“We hope as many people as possible can either buy tickets for the event or donate online, as every penny raised will go to the MND Association to try to find a cure for this awful disease.”
As well as live music and food and drink, The Barty Party will also feature a raffle and auction, with prizes such as a London staycation, a two-night stay for four people at Kurloon House Retreat, a two-night glamping staycation in Kent and many more.
To find out more about the event and buy tickets, visit Facebook. Alternatively, you can donate to Mrs Dever’s JustGiving page.