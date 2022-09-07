7 Sept 2022
Vet nurse will cycle 54 miles from London to Brighton for The Brain Tumour Charity to support family after shock diagnosis.
Lisa Lungley, deputy night nurse manager at Dick White Referrals, is biking 54 miles from London to Brighton on 11 September to support The Brain Tumour Charity.
A veterinary nurse is saddling up for a bike ride challenge to raise funds for charity in support of her brother-in-law, who has been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.
Lisa Lungley, deputy night nurse manager at Dick White Referrals (DWR) in Cambridgeshire, is taking on a 54-mile fund-raiser biking from London to Brighton on 11 September to support The Brain Tumour Charity.
Mrs Lungley said her brother-in-law Joe’s shock diagnosis has had a devastating impact on the family and she is determined to raise as much as she can to fund more research.
She said: “In March 2021, Joe went off to work as normal, but later that day he suffered his first seizure. After initially being told it was most likely epilepsy, he then suffered more seizures and was sent for further investigations, which showed that it was not epilepsy, but a brain tumour.
“He underwent two exploratory surgeries of his brain and was devastatingly diagnosed with an aggressive, inoperable tumour.
“Joe then underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment, only to find out the tumour had still grown. He has since had his chemo changed and the encouraging news is that although the tumour hasn’t shrunk, it’s not growing.”
Mrs Lungley said she is full of admiration for the way Joe and his wife Paula, who is also a night nurse at DWR, have faced his diagnosis.
She continued: “Last March, they gave Joe just 18 months to live, but he’s already outlived that and is still fighting hard. We’re all supporting Joe and Paula as much as we can, and I thought doing the bike ride in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity was another way I could contribute.”
To support Mrs Lungley, visit her JustGiving page.