3 Aug 2020
Team from White Cross Vets in Wolverhampton helps charity Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands with five kittens found in a Birmingham garden.
The five kittens during treatment.
Five sick and hungry kittens found in a garden have been nursed back to health by a team of dedicated VNs.
Local charity Stray Cat Rescue Team West Midlands initially collected the kittens from a garden in Birmingham, where two more were found, but had already died.
The five survivors were immediately taken to White Cross Vets in Wolverhampton, part of Independent Vetcare, where it was found they had severe cat flu, were struggling for breath, had no appetite and were suffering ulcerated eyes.
Rosie Levene-Barry, clinic director at White Cross Vets in Wolverhampton, said: “These poor kittens were in a terrible state when they arrived with us. Our nurses immediately set about administering medication to treat the symptoms of their cat flu, but it quickly became apparent that because they were so critically ill, they would need round-the-clock care.
“Stray Cat Rescue Team couldn’t find any available foster homes and it would be very difficult for one person to look after all five, so three of our RVNs – Jo, Danni and Sioned – volunteered to split the group and take them home.”
Miss Levene-Barry added: “This meant they benefited from 24-hour critical care, which included nebulising regularly to support breathing, administering medication and bottle feeding, as they weren’t eating by themselves.”
The team was initially concerned about whether two of the kittens would survive, but they were all nursed back to health and are now living with members of the White Cross team who nursed them.