25 Nov 2020
The awards, now in their sixth year, recognise individuals in the industry who go beyond the call of duty and make a real difference to the animals they care for.
Members of the Heathside Veterinary Surgery team with their certificate and trophy.
Veterinary nurses from across the UK have been recognised in the annual Hill’s Pet Nutrition Nurse Awards, following their inspirational and dedicated work to overcome unexpected and unique challenges this year.
Now in their sixth year, the awards recognise individuals in the industry who go beyond the call of duty and make a real difference to the animals they care for – from senior support to weight management.
The winner of the Senior Support Nurse Award, which commends VNs for going the extra mile to deliver outstanding support and care for senior pets and their owners, was Laura-Jean Hammersley of White Cross Vets in Coulby Newham, who received £500 worth of Love2shop vouchers.
Jane White, of Abbey House Veterinary Hospital in Morley, and Becky Smith, of Wilton House Vets in Guisborough, were runners-up, and each received £250 worth of Love2shop vouchers, along with their trophies.
The Managing Weight with Excellence Award, which recognises the hard work of an individual nurse or nursing team who have played a major role in helping pets achieve and maintain a healthy weight, was presented to the team at Heathside Veterinary Surgery in Southampton. In addition to a trophy, the team received £500 worth of Love2shop vouchers in recognition of its hard work this year.
The two runners-up were Alex John of St James Veterinary Group in Swansea and Becky Smith of Wilton House Veterinary Clinic in Guisborough, who received £250 worth of Love2shop vouchers.
Fi Marjoram, nurse programme coordinator at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, said: “At Hill’s, we know that nurses are the lifeblood of everything we do and achieve in veterinary practice.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who entered our awards during this very ‘unusual’ year. It has been a challenging year for everyone, but, as expected, the commitment and dedication shown by vet nurses around the country has not wavered, and we are thrilled to give them the recognition they deserve.”